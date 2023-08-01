John Deere Harvester Works hosts “Touch a Combine” event

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - John Deere Harvester Works hosted an interactive event for children with disabilities where those who attended could touch, see, and even climb inside of the large combines that the Harvester Works factory produces.

The event called “Touch a Combine” originally started in 2017 at John Deere’s headquarters but they moved it to Harvester Works so kids could get more of a hands-on experience.

“We felt like there was a need in the community with some of our GiGi’s Playhouse and some of our balance autism, the different organizations of really having those employees go ahead and bring their children to the display floor and grow the love of John Deere, said Felicia Knary John Deere E-commerce Product Manager.

The children at the event had the chance to use a welding simulator and assembly, sit inside a combine, make arts and crafts, and plant flowers.

The factory manager, Jim Leach, has a 3-year-old son with autism who had the chance to attend the event.

“Having an event where he can come to my work and see what I do and get to play on the combines and be part of the community. It was really fun,” said Leach.

For John Deere this event is all about bringing the community together, event organizers said.

“It’s really special, they take time out of their day while they’re doing their normal everyday jobs, to put this event together and partner with with communities and with people out there in the Quad Cities,” said Leach.

