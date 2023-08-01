Local veterans remembering September 11, in a unique way

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two local veterans got together about a year ago and began creating something you really don’t see every day.

With the help from their family, they painted a mural of a 9/11 memorial on the side of their garage.

Richard McCoy a Marine Corps veteran and Robert King an Army veteran have been close friends for eight years.

McCoy’s original plan was to make an American flag on his garage using siding, but King said in order for it to look the way they want it, they had to go a different route.

“I told him that siding won’t work,” King said. “And I said, this is what we got to do, this is what we got to do if you want to get it done and so we bought the plywood and I looked all the measurements up on the internet, made it to spec and added a little bit at a time until we got to where we are now.”

After a year’s worth of work, the finished product, a mural commemorating those lost on September 11, 2001, McCoy says this effort means a lot to him.

“It’s something that I’ve been, with being a veteran I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” McCoy said. “It’s something down deep in my heart that I’ve always wanted to do and I’m just glad we finally got it, we got it done.”

A special moment for McCoys daughters, Samantha who is a veteran and Rachel who was living in New York when the twin towers were attacked.

“Having this on the side of the garage I feel like, you know, when people pass it, hopefully they remember that unity that we all had to come together and what happened during that time and hopefully remember that,” Rachel McCoy-Marshall said. “You know, as one nation, we should stay united and, and stay strong.”

“They’ll always be remembered,” Samantha McCoy said. “Even if it is just by the side of our garage, they will always still be here, never forgotten.”

With hard work and dedication behind this Richard McCoy hopes it will get the positive attention that it deserves.

“We’ve had quite a few cars that do drive down the alley,” McCoy said. “And I can see, especially at nighttime, the lights are on it and then as soon as the lights pop up, I look and it’s a car stopped right there and looking at it. So, I hope everybody that’s sees it gets as much appreciation out of it that I do.”

The handprints on the mural belong to McCoy’s grandkids, who he says, may one day serve in the military.

September 11, 2023 will mark 22 years since the attack on the twin towers.

