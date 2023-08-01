Mainly dry today with only a few showers south of highway 34

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are looking at a similar set up to our weather pattern today as we did yesterday. This means areas along and south of highway 34 stand the best chance to have a shower or thunderstorm today. The rest of the TV6 viewing area will have some passing clouds and highs in the mid 80s. Signs are pointing to the storm track inching more north on Wednesday, but overall rain chances still look slim. Highs will be near 90º Thursday and Friday and with maturing crops, humidity will be even higher leading to feels like temps near 100º.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 67º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms south. High: 85º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.