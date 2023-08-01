Man found dead inside Henderson County residence during welfare check

OQUAKA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office discovered a man found dead inside of his home while performing a welfare check.

According to the Henderson County Sherriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 10:25 a.m. the Henderson County Sherriff’s Office was performing a welfare check in the 2300 block of County Highway Three when officers found resident Michael D. Louck, 44, dead.

Officers say the death is still being investigated by the Henderson County Sherriff’s Office and agents with the Illinois State Police Investigation, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Henderson County Coroners Office, and the Oquaka Police Department.

Additional information will be released pending the investigation, officers said.

Anyone with information can contact the Henderson County Sherriff’s Office at 309-867-4291 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 309-867-6202 or 877-867-6202.

