Morrison Community Hospital to open new clinic in Erie

Morrison Community Hospital added a clinic location in Erie, Illinois.
Morrison Community Hospital added a clinic location in Erie, Illinois.(Morrison Community Hospital)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Morrison Community Hospital invites the public to celebrate the opening of the new Morrison Community Hospital Erie Clinic with a ceremony.

The hospital will host a ribbon cutting on Aug. 11 at noon with cookies and refreshments served after, event organizers said.

Additionally, event organizers say this is a way to celebrate the staff who will be treating patients in Erie and the addition to their hospital services.

