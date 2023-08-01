Morrison Community Hospital to open new clinic in Erie
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Morrison Community Hospital invites the public to celebrate the opening of the new Morrison Community Hospital Erie Clinic with a ceremony.
The hospital will host a ribbon cutting on Aug. 11 at noon with cookies and refreshments served after, event organizers said.
Additionally, event organizers say this is a way to celebrate the staff who will be treating patients in Erie and the addition to their hospital services.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.