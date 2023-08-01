Quad City Area sees two train derailments in one month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City area has seen two train derailments in the last month, on the same rail line.

Since June 28th, the recently formed Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway responded to minor incidents in Camanche and Davenport.

Officials in those communities are left anticipating what the multi-billion dollar union of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern will bring. The Surface Transportation Board approved the merger back in March.

The controversial merger is anticipated to triple train traffic through most of the QCA by 2027.

According to Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida, the company responded quickly. He said it could have been worse.

“The next time it could be a major derailment,” Kida said. “Hopefully, it’s not, but the facts are the facts. When you increase the volume, the likelihood of you seeing something more hazardous and more dangerous certainly does present itself.

It happened at the Fourth Avenue crossing, on July 27. According to CPKC, Six cars derailed, none of them rolled over and the crossing was opened the next day.

Despite the short turnaround, and the railway’s cooperation, Kida continues to worry about what increased train traffic will mean for the community of about 4,500 people

“If it were a lengthier train that they’ve talked about ... we could have had all of the crossings blocked for a couple of hours until they’re able to separate the train and move it on down the line,” Kida said.

A month earlier 21 cars derailed at the Nahant Marsh In Davenport. Some rolled off the tracks near a trail. Executive Director Brian Ritter said it took crews about a week to clean it all up.

“We didn’t certainly did not expect to see a derailment just a few months after the merger occurred,” Ritter said.

They saw a different response from CPKC.

“We were a little frustrated, honestly,” Ritter said. “We did not have any communication, the railroad did not communicate with us that this derailment occurred ... We want to keep our visitors safe and obviously protect this really sensitive marsh here.”

The nature preserve’s staff tested the water the day of, and a few weeks after the incident. No changes or damage to the ecosystem have been found.

“We were very fortunate that nothing was spilled this time,” Ritter said. “It’s intuitive. If you have more — whether it’s car traffic, train traffic — the risk for accidents just increases.”

CPKC did not respond to TV6 News’ request for an interview.

