Rock Island County Health Department reports first West Nile virus positive mosquito for 2023

Mosquito
The Rock Island County Health Department has confirmed the first West Nile virus positive mosquito batch reported in the county for 2023.(Katja Schulz / CC BY 2.0)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department has confirmed the first West Nile virus positive mosquito batch reported in the county for 2023.

According to a media release from RICHD although a positive mosquito batch with West Nile virus has been reported in Rock Island County, no cases of the virus in humans have been reported.

Experts say that the positive test affirms the presence of the virus in the county. With summertime weather conditions now present, both mosquito and viral activity will be increasing. The test result serves as a reminder that the public should take precautions to minimize exposure to mosquitoes that could be carrying West Nile virus, as well as eliminating standing water that allows mosquitoes to breed, experts said.

Experts say that West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last for a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with the West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur, according to experts.

In addition to mosquito traps that are operated at several locations, the Health Department says they also collect dead birds that are submitted for testing for the presence of West Nile virus. The public is encouraged to contact the Health Department if a person observes a sick or dying bird. Birds that have been hit by a vehicle, crashed into a building, or have been attacked by other animals are not eligible. Residents can report dead birds for possible collection to the department’s Division of Environmental Health at 309-558-2840, according to the media release.

The Illinois Department of Public Health advises the public to take some simple precautions to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and protect yourself from being bitten.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says you can do this by practicing the three “Rs” which are reduce, repel and report.

For additional information about West Nile, click here.

