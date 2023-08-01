Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation awarding PRIME Grants to Rock Island School District

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF) recently disclosed the awarding of a record $205,576 in PRIME Grants to teachers and educators within the Rock Island-Milan School District.

The foundation says the grants will be awarded at a special presentation held at Circa ‘21 Dinner Theatre on Aug. 1.

According to the media release, PRIME Grants are focused mainly on funding new & innovative programs and materials. This year’s PRIME Grants will fund 99 new projects from 113 teachers and administrators. Funds will all be used during the 2023-2024 school year.

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation says they have awarded a total of $1,236,396 in PRIME Grants to the Rock Island-Milan School District.

For more information about the grants or the RIMEF, contact Monta Ponsetto, Executive Director, at 309-781-0660 or monta.ponsetto@rimsd41.org.

