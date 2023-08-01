Summer heat: Number of 90° days higher than normal in 2023

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The latest heat wave brought several days of 90°+ temperature across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, with feels-like temperatures between 105° and 115°.

In a typical summer, there are usually 23 days with temperatures at or above 90°, officially at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

So far this year, through August 1, there have been 28 days of temperatures in the 90s, the hottest of which was on July 26 and 28 when the temperature at the airport in Moline reached 96°.

July is typically the hottest month out of the year, where we typically see nine 90°+ temperatures (this year there were 13).

From Aug. 1 through the rest of summer and early fall, there are typically an additional eight days of temperatures at or above 90°.

It doesn’t have to be 90° or hotter outside for the temperature in your vehicle to heat up on the inside.

In fact, when it is 70° outside, after 10 minutes without air conditioning, a vehicle can heat up to 90°. In 20 minutes, that temperature can shoot up to almost 100°, and after an hour it can get as hot as 112 degrees (click here see the temperature inside the vehicle when the outside temperature is 80° and 90°).

Through Aug. 1, 2023, there have ben 14 children in the United States who have died of heat stroke after being left in an unattended, hot vehicle.

On average, 38 children die from heat stroke nationwide, according to NoHeatStroke.org

