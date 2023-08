DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair kicked off Monday with a pre-show and will continue through Sunday. Jake Truemper with US 104.9 Quad Cities joins Morgan to discuss all of the details you need to know about this year’s fair.

Townsquare Media information:

Website- https://us1049quadcities.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.