1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S. Highway 61.

The crash happened around 10:49 p.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

According to the report, a 2022 Ford pickup truck was northbound on the ramp when it crossed the left fog line, overcorrected into the right ditch, and rolled.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to the report. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.