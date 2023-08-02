2023 Bix Jazz Festival brings the music to Rhythm City this weekend

2023 Bix Jazz Festival
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Prior to the addition of the Bix 7 road race and block parties, there was a Davenport coronet player named Bix Beiderbecke who is still considered among the greatest jazz musicians in the world.

The Bix Jazz Festival featuring his name lives on as Steve Trainor, Bix Society, and shares what the 2023 outing has in store for audiences Aug. 3-5, at Rhythm City Casino’s Event Center, 777 Elmore Circle, Davenport.

As always, there will be a stellar lineup of national jazz bands to dazzle and delight over the 3-day party that is not to be missed. There will also be a Bix Jazz Lunch Cruise on Aug. 4.

For more information visit the Facebook event page HERE or to purchase Bix Jazz Festival 2023 tickets, visit HERE.

The Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society is located at 129 North Main Street in Davenport. The phone number is 563-324-7170.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: Woman charged after suspicious death in Rock Island

Latest News

Made Market QC: Summer Edition is Aug. 4-5, 2023 at The Bend
Made Market QC: Summer Edition
Made Market QC: Summer Edition is Aug. 4-5, 2023 at The Bend
Made Market QC: Summer Edition
Genesis' Pack the Bus to collect supply donations Aug. 7-10
Pack the Bus school supply drive back for fifth year
Genesis' Pack the Bus to collect supply donations Aug. 7-10
Pack the Bus school supplies drive back for fifth year Aug. 7-10