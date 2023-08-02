2023 Bix Jazz Festival brings the music to Rhythm City this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Prior to the addition of the Bix 7 road race and block parties, there was a Davenport coronet player named Bix Beiderbecke who is still considered among the greatest jazz musicians in the world.

The Bix Jazz Festival featuring his name lives on as Steve Trainor, Bix Society, and shares what the 2023 outing has in store for audiences Aug. 3-5, at Rhythm City Casino’s Event Center, 777 Elmore Circle, Davenport.

As always, there will be a stellar lineup of national jazz bands to dazzle and delight over the 3-day party that is not to be missed. There will also be a Bix Jazz Lunch Cruise on Aug. 4.

For more information visit the Facebook event page HERE or to purchase Bix Jazz Festival 2023 tickets, visit HERE.

The Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society is located at 129 North Main Street in Davenport. The phone number is 563-324-7170.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.