Augustana College work with Rock Island to survey lead pipes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College students are going door-to-door to help get the lead out of drinking water.

Since June, students have been working with The City of Rock Island to have residents do a five-minute test of water pipes for lead.

A hidden danger lurks beneath the ground in thousands of Quad-Cities homes. Lead pipes can poison, and children and expectant mothers are especially vulnerable.

“85% of the homes had unknown materials so actually residents of homes are the best people to help us complete this inventory cause its like a 3 to 5-minute task,” said the Director of the Augustana Upper Mississippi Center Dr. Michael Reisner. “You just go down in your basement as long as you can get to your service line and then you do a quick test and then the data goes straight into a GIS database.”

Students will continue to collect data on the water pipers in Rock Island homes.

“In 2022 the Illinois legislature started discussing this issue mostly starting with some of the towns in Chicago, and in 2022 they passed the conference of law that requires the investor the replacement and the finaling of all remaining lead service lines,” Reisner said.

State law requires cities to inventory lead service lines and assist with replacements. Rock Island residents, both owners and tenants, are asked to complete the questionnaire at rigov.org/lead.

