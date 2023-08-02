Bettendorf mayor announces run for re-election

The City of Bettendorf mayor has announced that he will be running for re-election.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf mayor has announced that he will be running for re-election.

Bob Gallagher is the current mayor of Bettendorf and Tuesday Mayor Gallagher announced his intention to seek re-election as Mayor of Bettendorf, citing a continued substantial increase in population and growth in all economic sectors, leveraging of regional partnerships to attain the goals of the city and a better model for communication with residents.

In an X (Tweet) from Mayor Gallagher on Monday he said “Today I announced that I will seek a fourth term as Mayor of Bettendorf. We have built great momentum on which we will continue to capitalize. Please join us in moving Bettendorf forward!”

