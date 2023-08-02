Bettendorf public speaker achieves top professional honor

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -For many of us, the idea of public speaking is terrifying.

Dustin James, CEO of Moments Leadership, has not only conquered that fear, he’s taken his skills to the next level.

James is a professional speaker from Bettendorf who has recently earned the highest designation in his industry as a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) from the National Speakers Association® (NSA)-Minneapolis, MN.

This group is the principal organization for the industry and has prevailed as the speaking profession’s international measure of experience and skill for more than 40 years.

The CSP designation is given to accomplished speakers who have met strict criteria for over a minimum of five years, along with positive evaluations from clients. Award nominees must also be evaluated through peer review.

James is among 36 professionals to earn the CSP in the class of 2023 during the NSA’s summer conference, earlier this month in Orlando.

James has given presentations to over 500,000 individuals both in-person and virtually throughout the U.S. and is a TEDx Speaker.

For more information on the NSA CSP designation, click here.

To learn more about Dustin James and what Moments Leadership has to offer in the area of boosting business through motivational messaging, click here or call 563-570-8181.

