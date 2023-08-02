Bettendorf public speaker achieves top professional honor

Bettendorf professional speaker earns special designation
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -For many of us, the idea of public speaking is terrifying.

Dustin James, CEO of Moments Leadership, has not only conquered that fear, he’s taken his skills to the next level.

James is a professional speaker from Bettendorf who has recently earned the highest designation in his industry as a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) from the National Speakers Association® (NSA)-Minneapolis, MN.

This group is the principal organization for the industry and has prevailed as the speaking profession’s international measure of experience and skill for more than 40 years.

The CSP designation is given to accomplished speakers who have met strict criteria for over a minimum of five years, along with positive evaluations from clients. Award nominees must also be evaluated through peer review.

James is among 36 professionals to earn the CSP in the class of 2023 during the NSA’s summer conference, earlier this month in Orlando.

James has given presentations to over 500,000 individuals both in-person and virtually throughout the U.S. and is a TEDx Speaker.

For more information on the NSA CSP designation, click here.

To learn more about Dustin James and what Moments Leadership has to offer in the area of boosting business through motivational messaging, click here or call 563-570-8181.

.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: Woman charged after suspicious death in Rock Island

Latest News

Escape to Margaritaville at Circa 21 through Sept. 9
‘Escape to Margaritaville’ brings flip flops, pop tops to Circa 21
Quad City Rollers hosting boot camp starting Sunday, Aug. 6
Quad City Rollers kick off 7-week roller derby boot camp Sunday
Byron “BK” Davis’ Audacity Blues Tour hits Redstone Room Saturday
Byron “BK” Davis’ Audacity Blues Tour hits Redstone Room Saturday
Pop-Up & Paint: Cupcakes! with Oh So Sweet
Oh So Sweet to partner with Figge on ‘Pop-up & Paint: Cupcakes!’