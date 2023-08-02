Byron “BK” Davis’ Audacity Blues Tour hits Redstone Room Saturday

BK Davis to perform at Redstone Room Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities native Byron “BK” Davis brings his Audacity Blues Tour to Common Chord’s Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport, on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Born and raised in Davenport, Davis is a global, Latin-jazz and soul artist with the Steinway International Artist designation (only bestowed on pianists with an impressive body of work) who has been composing and performing music for 40 years.

This show is a collaboration between Common Chord and Bix Beiderbecke Museum & Archives.

Admission to the all-seated, limited-capacity concert is $15 and more information and reservations are available by calling 563-326-1333 or by visiting CommonChordQC.org.

For more information about the show, visit the Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: Woman charged after suspicious death in Rock Island

Latest News

Escape to Margaritaville at Circa 21 through Sept. 9
‘Escape to Margaritaville’ brings flip flops, pop tops to Circa 21
Quad City Rollers hosting boot camp starting Sunday, Aug. 6
Quad City Rollers kick off 7-week roller derby boot camp Sunday
Pop-Up & Paint: Cupcakes! with Oh So Sweet
Oh So Sweet to partner with Figge on ‘Pop-up & Paint: Cupcakes!’
Dustin James, Moments Leadership, Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf public speaker achieves top professional honor