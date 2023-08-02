Byron “BK” Davis’ Audacity Blues Tour hits Redstone Room Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities native Byron “BK” Davis brings his Audacity Blues Tour to Common Chord’s Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport, on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Born and raised in Davenport, Davis is a global, Latin-jazz and soul artist with the Steinway International Artist designation (only bestowed on pianists with an impressive body of work) who has been composing and performing music for 40 years.

This show is a collaboration between Common Chord and Bix Beiderbecke Museum & Archives.

Admission to the all-seated, limited-capacity concert is $15 and more information and reservations are available by calling 563-326-1333 or by visiting CommonChordQC.org.

