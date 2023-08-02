Clydesdales find their way back to Alexis

F & M Clydesdales is a horse-drawn carriage business that can appear at events and more
Clydesdales find their way back to Alexis
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXIS, Ill. (KWQC) -It is believed the American Clydesdale first settled in the United States in Alexis, Illinois, in the late 1800s. But the breed’s population dwindled off during the mid to late 1900s. Recently, there hadn’t been any Clydesdales in the town.

But now the beautiful, majestic horses are back thanks to the efforts of two residents, Kyle Flowers and Sam Medhurst, co-owners of F & M Clydesdales, 101 North Holloway Street, Alexis.

F & M Clydesdales pays homage to the city’s heritage and the business offers horse-drawn carriage services.

And just like the horses, their services are also mobile. They will make appearances and even offer a lovely wedding carriage.

For more information about F & M Clydesdales, visit the business’ Facebook page here or call 309-335-9705.

