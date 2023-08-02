Davenport parks receiving major upgrades

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several Davenport parks have received some major upgrades and some are still in the works, thanks to grant money from The American Rescue Plan Act.

With money from The American Rescue Plan Act, $2.5M is being invested into eight different parks.

“The funding has a timeline,” said Chad Dyson Director of Davenport Parks and Rec. “And that’s when we started working to identify the projects to be funded through that and started implementing and working on design development, and then construction documents.”

The biggest project out of all the funding is the Dohse Public Pool on Concord St. It will be transformed into a splash and play park. The budget is slated at $900,000.

One of the projects funded by the parks Capital Improvement Project Funds is a We-Go Swing at Vander Veer park. The swing is wheelchair accessible and the first wheelchair all inclusive swing in the Quad Cities.

“The park system as a whole, an investment like this is really great, said Dyson. “Obviously, anytime we can enhance amenities or make repairs or anything to the park system to benefit the community, that’s a good thing.”

The We-Go swing will be fully installed in a few weeks.

In total, the eight parks receiving upgrades include:

• Cork Hill Park | Multi-sport court, upgraded water feature

• Dohse Pool | New spray and play park

• Emeis Park | Added obstacle play feature now open to the public and an all-inclusive playground anticipated in Fall 2023

• Harbor Road Park | New obstacle course is open to the public

• Herington Park | Multi-sport court coming

• Lafayette Park | New playground now open to the public

• Van Buren Park | multi-sport court coming

• Whalen Park | New playground now open to the public

