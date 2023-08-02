Deputies: Woman stole car by knife point in Beardstown

The investigation is ongoing by Beardstown police, deputies said.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Beardstown woman was taken to an area hospital after police say she stole a car.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s office, early Tuesday a woman, identified as 41-year-old Kelly Bradbury stole a car by knife point in Beardstown.

Bradbury was chased by McDonough County deputies until she drove into Warren County, deputies said. Then Warren County deputies chased Bradbury to Monmouth, where police deployed a tire deflation device.

Bradbury stopped in the Becks parking lot and was ordered out of the car by deputies and police. According to deputies, Bradbury had self-inflicted wounds. She was treated on scene before being taken to an area hospital and later flown to Peoria.

