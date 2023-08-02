Dozens of dogs recovered from animal rescue in Tipton

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of dogs were seized from what the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office called ‘unsafe conditions.’

On July 26, 39 dogs were removed from “Just Dogs Rescue,” about five miles down the road from Tipton, Iowa. According to a press release the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Tipton Veterinary Clinic, Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Iowa Department of Agriculture, Cedar County Attorney’s Office and Cedar County Emergency Management Agency assisted law enforcement in the incident.

Animal Services Director for ARL Iowa, Joe Stafford, said their help is being requested for similar cases more and more across the state.

“There are, unfortunately, a lack of resources, especially in the rural areas of Iowa,” Stafford said. “There’s not local agencies to assist with these types of situations.”

The group assisted with 44 rescues in 2022.

Stafford said it usually takes a lot for law enforcement to get involved.

“The conditions [in Tipton] warranted the removal of every animal off of the property,” Stafford said.

Owner Linda Boots claimed that strict regulations make it too expensive to get her operation to state standards.

“It would take close to [$]100,000 to meet all the new requirements,” Boots said.

She started the rescue about two years ago. According to her, those requirements would have her facilities resemble most vet clinics.

“These are dogs — as much as I love them all — but they’re dogs,” Boots said. “They complained that some of the dogs were dirty. Yes, it rained that day and they’ve been outside and gotten in mud. They’re dogs. All the dogs are healthy, happy, well fed.”

Boots cooperated with law enforcement and said she applauds how every party handled the situation.

“It hurt to part with them,” Boots said. “I knew they were going to a better home and a better life. That’s what they deserved.”

There are no plans to reopen the rescue.

ARL Iowa is assisting in finding the dogs new homes. Meanwhile last week CCSO said they were still investigating the case.

CCSO has not yet responded to TV6 News’ request for an interview or for an update on the case.

