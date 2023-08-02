‘Escape to Margaritaville’ brings flip flops, pop tops to Circa 21

Escape to Margaritaville at Circa 21
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Set your mind on island time with a getaway to Circa ‘21 for Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical comedy about the the people we become after we’ve had a change in ‘latitude’.

Members of the Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse production, Cameron Nies and Melissa Campbell, talk about the production that combines classic Jimmy Buffett tunes with original songs to create a story that revolves around a part-time bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist.

The show’s run will continue through Sept. 9.

Circa ‘21 mainstage productions are performed on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is served starting at 5:45. Sunday shows are at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday matinées are scheduled at 1:15 p.m. with lunch at 11:45 a.m.

Reservations are available through the Circa ‘21 ticket office. Contact the theatre at 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island, or call 309-786-7733 ext.2 for reservations.

For information about this show or other upcoming productions, visit https://www.circa21.com/.

