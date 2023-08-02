Iowa Tax Free Weekend

Families shopping for back-to-school will not have to pay state or local taxes for clothing, shoes and other items as part of Iowa's annual Tax-Free Weekend.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Families shopping for back-to-school will not have to pay state or local taxes for clothing, shoes and other items as part of Iowa’s annual Tax-Free Weekend.

Some things to know about this weekend, tax will not be charged in stores from 12:01 a.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday night, not Sunday. No items over $100 will be eligible. Walmart and other participating stores are welcoming customers to take advantage of this discount. The tax-free weekend could not have come at a better time as students are preparing to go back to school.

“We always have good plans in place to get the merchandise out,” said Davenport Wal-Mart Store Lead, Brian Halvorsen. “We want to get it out soon enough for this. This week has really exploded with traffic for back-to-school shopping. So, we really just want to get it out for our customers so they can get what they need for the school season.

Not only will students be able to go back to school with clothes and supplies, but their parents are paying for them at a discounted price.

“It’ll be a lot easier on my parents because they’ll be able to get a bunch of stuff and get me stuff for school,” said Pleasant Valley Junior High student, Mason Guyer. “It’ll be cheaper too.”

With Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday, anyone can be able to spend a little extra and reap the reward.

“It means that parents can get the better crayons and splurge a little bit on their kids,” said a mother of two daughters, Ashton Kindhart. “The kind of folders that they want, the kinds of notebooks that they want, and not have to worry too much about how they’re spending their money and not have to pinch pennies as much.”

A full list of rules and explanations from the Iowa Department of Revenue can be found here.

