EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Made QC is a handmade + vintage market in the Quad Cities presented by Crafted QC. The next event is happening Aug. 4-5 at The Bend XPO, East Moline.

Heather Jamison, Queen of Hearts QC, is one of the vendors that represents the event and her products.

The hours will be Friday, Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9-3 p.m.

Admission is $7 for adults and children 18 and under are free. Note: tickets are available in advance for only $5 at www.mademarketqc.com.

For more information or to purchase tickets for Made Market QC Summer Edition, visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/195345186615574.

