Mississippi Valley Fair weekday action

This year’s fair activities include livestock showings, music, carnival rides, a magic show, and more.
By Kyle Bales
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sam Hunt kicked off the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday night as the fair is now in full swing.

Sara Herschberger, who owns a show horse named Nicole, showed her off to families passing by the stalls.

“She sticks her head out all day long for everybody to pet and take pictures,” Herschberger said, “She’s our entertainment. She’s our mascot.”

In the expo building, Gary Kaasa, co-owner of Anything’s Kaasable, has a steady batch of chicken eggs ready to hatch for each day of the fair this week.

“My wife Melody and I have been doing this for a while now,” Kaasa said, “We enjoy coming back here year after year and we appreciate the fair having us here.”

The co-owner of Davenport’s Sweet Delite’s ice cream shop, Alan Goacher, says that this is the first year they have sold ice cream at the fair and that the fair is the biggest event they have done. He said their cornbread sundae is one of their most popular items.

The fair will host a concert each night through Sunday with Sam Hunt on the grandstand stage Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

The other performers include:

  • Wednesday night, Jordan Davis
  • Thursday night, Ludacris and Lil Jon
  • Friday night, Three Days Grace
  • Saturday night, Limp Bizkit
  • Sunday night, Hardy
