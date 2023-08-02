Name released of 1 killed in Aug. 1, I-80 rollover crash in Davenport

One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S. Highway 61.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The name of a driver who was killed in a rollover crash in Davenport, last Tuesday has been released.

According to Iowa State Police, Carter J. Pacha, 17, of Long Grove was the driver that was killed in the rollover crash on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S. Highway 61.

That crash happened around 10:49 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

According to the report, a 2002 Ford pickup truck was northbound on the ramp when it crossed the left fog line, overcorrected into the right ditch, and rolled.

The driver, Pacha, was ejected from the vehicle, according to the report.

Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

Photo taken in the late 1940s. The fire engine returned to Silvis is the one on the right.
Rare piece of firefighting history returns to Silvis
Dense fog by morning. Then, Thursday sun and 80s
First Alert Forecast - Dense fog by morning. Then, Thursday sun and 80s
A 1939 American LaFrance fire engine that was used for 25 years at the Silvis Fire Department...
SILVIS FIRE TRUCK KWQC
Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit