Niabi Zoo to host Sensory Inclusion Day Aug. 11

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Niabi Zoo will be hosting the facility’s second Sensory Inclusion Day on Friday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The zoo will be closed to the general public.

Tammy Schmidt, Assistant Director at Niabi, discusses the observation as a way to welcome families with autistic children (or older family members) who are sensitive to loud sounds.

For families that want more information on how to attend, stop in at the Balance Autism - Quad Cities Davenport location or call 563-362-9631. Once Balance Autism is contacted, attendees will be able to buy discounted tickets at the Admission Booth.

The zoo experience is adjusted to make sure all guests are comfortable and are in a comparatively “quieter” environment.

Some of the ways that they will be ensuring a positive experience include handing out free bubble popper spinners along with thoughtful and quiet adjustments to the Niabi Zoo Express Train and Endangered Species Carousel.

Additional quiet areas will be established for guests who may feel overwhelmed.

Niabi Zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, IL. For more information, visit the zoo online at https://www.niabizoo.com/ or call 309-799-3482.

