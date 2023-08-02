Oh So Sweet to partner with Figge on ‘Pop-up & Paint: Cupcakes!’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tiphanie Cannon of Oh So Sweet, 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport, shares the latest on the new bakery location--including information on an upcoming bakery-inspired painting workshop and new menu items with award-winning chef, Aaron McMahon.

Cannon and Joshua Johnson, Figge Art Museum, invite viewers to sign up for the upcoming Figge Art Museum collaboration called Pop-Up & Paint: Cupcakes! on Aug. 26 from 1-3 p.m. at the bakery.

It’s a cupcake-themed painting project on canvas that participants will complete and take home. All materials are included including step-by-step instructions from a local artist. All attendees will get a delicious, complimentary cupcake and a complimentary watermelon sugar cocktail.

To register, visit https://openmylink.in/hGbDD

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/666435895531159

Visit Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie online at https://www.ohsosweetbytiphanie.com/ or call 563-345-YUMM (9866).

