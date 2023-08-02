Pack the Bus school supply drive back for fifth year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After a successful 2022, when nearly $21,000 in school supplies were collected for students in the area, the Genesis “Pack the Bus” school supply drive will return for a fifth year at several Genesis locations Aug. 7-10.

Shirley Gusta, the coordinator of the Genesis volunteer effort, discusses the importance of this supply drive for families that struggle to purchase all of the necessary school supplies and that it is often teachers that are left to fill the gap.

Donations will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. at school buses parked at these locations August 7-10:

GMC-East Campus , Monday, August 7, at the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.

GMC-West Campus, Tuesday, August 8, at the north side/Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium.

GMC-Silvis Campus, Wednesday, August 9, in the corner of the main parking lot

North Scott Hy-Vee, Eldridge, Thursday, August 10

Give Monetarily to Help Pack the Bus

For those that do not want to go shopping for supplies, click here to make a monetary donation that goes toward purchasing school supplies. Supporters can also text PACKTHEBUS to 41444.

