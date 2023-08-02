Pack the Bus school supply drive back for fifth year

Genesis to have collection buses parked at campus locations throughout Quad Cities Aug. 7-10
Pack the Bus school supplies drive back for fifth year Aug. 7-10
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After a successful 2022, when nearly $21,000 in school supplies were collected for students in the area, the Genesis “Pack the Bus” school supply drive will return for a fifth year at several Genesis locations Aug. 7-10.

Shirley Gusta, the coordinator of the Genesis volunteer effort, discusses the importance of this supply drive for families that struggle to purchase all of the necessary school supplies and that it is often teachers that are left to fill the gap.

Donations will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. at school buses parked at these locations August 7-10:

  • GMC-East Campus, Monday, August 7, at the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.
  • GMC-West Campus, Tuesday, August 8, at the north side/Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium.
  • GMC-Silvis Campus, Wednesday, August 9, in the corner of the main parking lot
  • North Scott Hy-Vee, Eldridge, Thursday, August 10

Give Monetarily to Help Pack the Bus

For those that do not want to go shopping for supplies, click here to make a monetary donation that goes toward purchasing school supplies. Supporters can also text PACKTHEBUS to 41444.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: Woman charged after suspicious death in Rock Island

Latest News

Made Market QC: Summer Edition is Aug. 4-5, 2023 at The Bend
Made Market QC: Summer Edition
Made Market QC: Summer Edition is Aug. 4-5, 2023 at The Bend
Made Market QC: Summer Edition
Genesis' Pack the Bus to collect supply donations Aug. 7-10
Pack the Bus school supplies drive back for fifth year Aug. 7-10
Bix Jazz Festival to run Aug. 3-5 at Rhythm City, Davenport, IA
2023 Bix Jazz Festival brings the music to Rhythm City this weekend