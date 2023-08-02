Quad City Rollers kick off 7-week roller derby boot camp Sunday

Roller derby boot camp with Quad City Rollers
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -There will be a seven-week Roller Derby Boot Camp with the Quad City Rollers that will get underway Aug. 6 that teaches all the basic skills of the sport at the Eldridge Community Center and Skate Park.

Roxi Balboa and Thomasidal Maniac invite the audience to consider signing up or sharing the idea with friends and family members that might really enjoy the activity.

The age requirement for participants is 18 years and older.

The boot camp will be happening in tandem with the Quad City Rollers practice sessions every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m.

It may be a surprise--but no skating experience is required. The coaches will help all participants to learn everything within a fun and no-pressure environment.

For more information and to register, visit the Rollers website HERE. The Facebook event page for the boot camp is here.

