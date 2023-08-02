Showers and storms south of I-80 today and tonight

Typically warm for this time of year, but nothing extreme, this week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and a few storms are on the edge of the southern TV6 viewing area.  It remains to be seen how far north they will make it, but in general areas along and south of I-80 will have the best chance for rain today.  Since showers are close to the area we will all likely be mostly cloudy today with cooler temps in the low 80s.  A similar set up will occur tomorrow morning with additional storm chances with heavy rain possible south of I-80.  Highs will run to near 90º by Friday with heat indices peaking near 100º.  Looking ahead to the weekend another system will arrive, while timing is still to be determined, severe weather doesn’t look likely, nor does it look like either day will be a washout.

TODAY: Showers and storms south of I-80. High: 82º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms.  Low: 66º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms south. High: 88º.

