Smart, dietitian-approved sweet tooth guide

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee registered dietitian Erin Good, Des Moines, provides viewers tips on satiating that “sweet tooth” while keeping the need for keeping blood sugar from spiking and general nutrition in mind.

Talking points include:

Should sweets be totally avoided? Not necessarily, but it’s best to properly time the consumption of sweet foods.

Why no sweets at bedtime? That habit can spike blood sugar (especially since there is little to no activity while sleeping).

What is the best time to enjoy sweet treats? Right after eating a balanced lunch or dinner.