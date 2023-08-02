TV6 Book Club: August Reads

The book that TV6 Book Club has chosen is Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every month TV6 partners with Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library to share a book of the month and August book options include Love Your Life, My Sister The Serial Killer, The Light Between Oceans, and The Mayfair Bookshop.

But this month, the book that TV6 Book Club has chosen is Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Davenport Library, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: Woman charged after suspicious death in Rock Island

Latest News

Science behind evapotranspiration, or ‘corn sweat’
Science behind evapotranspiration, or ‘corn sweat’
The City of Bettendorf mayor has announced that he will be running for re-election.
Bettendorf mayor announces run for re-election
The City of Bettendorf mayor has announced that he will be running for re-election.
Bettendorf Mayor Running For Re-Election
Evapotranspiration happens to more than just corn.
Science behind evapotranspiration, or ‘corn sweat’