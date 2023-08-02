TV6 Book Club: August Reads

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every month TV6 partners with Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library to share a book of the month and August book options include Love Your Life, My Sister The Serial Killer, The Light Between Oceans, and The Mayfair Bookshop.

But this month, the book that TV6 Book Club has chosen is Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Davenport Library, click here.

