CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying suspect fired gun outside Walgreens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating after they say a man shot a gun outside of a Walgreens on Locust and Division streets.

According to police, in the late evening of July 3, a man fired a gun outside Walgreens on Locust and Division in Davenport. Police are asking for help to identify him.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.