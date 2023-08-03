CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Islnad Co. on battery charge

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Darryl Smith Jr., 20, is wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Smith is 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

