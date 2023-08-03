Davenport animal shelter at ‘crisis capacity’; Adoption fees being waived

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Summer is a busy time for local animal shelters, as many become overcrowded.

The Humane Society of Scott County is at ‘crisis capacity.’

As of August 3, there are 219 cats and 80s dogs in the shelter, ready to be adopted. There are nearly 200 more animal that are in foster care.

Through Aug. 13, Humane Society of Scott County will waive all adoption fees for adult cats and dogs in an effort to clear the shelter.

“Ten animals per day is generally what we’re seeing. Sometimes dogs are higher, sometimes cats are higher, it just depends on the day. But I think there’s a lot of reasons that are causing this. I mean, summer in particularly is always generally our higher intake months for us, in the summer months, especially for cats,” said Celina Rippel, Development and Communications Manager at Humane Society of Scott County.

Rippel points to several reasons summer is a busy time for local shelters.

“I think part of it is just the increased pet population. I know in our community, these last couple of years, we’ve seen a drastic increase of animals coming to the shelter, which just goes to show that our pet population is higher. I also think it has to do with the lack of resources available, and lack of pet-friendly housing that’s available as well. I think that makes a difference,” said Rippel.

There are also several rats, mice and a guinea pig that can be adopted for $10 each, or $5 for multiples.

It’s not just Scott County experiencing overcrowding, several other Quad Cities area shelters have had similar issues over the last few days.

