Eastern Iowa Community College chancellor steps down

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sonya J. Williams has stepped down as chancellor at Eastern Iowa Community College.

EICC says Williams, who was hired a year ago, left for personal reasons.

After a special meeting Tuesday, the Board of Trustees accepted Williams’ resignation and appointed Naomi DeWinter as temporary acting chancellor effective immediately. DeWinter is EICC’s vice chancellor for Student Development and Muscatine Community College’s president.

“We acknowledge the contributions she has made during her short tenure,” said Board President Bob Gallagher. “We thank Dr. Williams for her service and wish her the best on her future endeavors.”

Williams formerly worked as vice president of education at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill.

In the coming months, the board will search for an interim chancellor before it begins the process of finding the next chancellor.

According to the news release, DeWinter has been with the college since 2015, working on student support services across the district and advocating for underserved populations.

The board of trustees says before joining EICC, DeWinter was the vice president of Student Affairs at North Central Michigan College. Before that, she served as the director of enrollment management, focusing on student enrollment and outreach initiatives.

“Changing lives and building communities is the heart of our mission, and our commitment to students remains steadfast,” said DeWinter.

The college welcomes students back to campus for the start of fall semester on Aug. 21.

For more information on the search, visit eicc.edu/leader.

