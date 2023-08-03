Foggy start to Thursday before more sun this afternoon

Increasing chances for rain this weekend.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Fog will linger in the area through about 10AM before sunny skies return to the area. The sunshine should be enough to get us back in the upper 80s with heat indices in the mid 90s. Friday will start out dry and sunny allowing quickly to warm into the 80s and 90s before showers and storms arrive late in the afternoon and early evening. This weekend will bring rain chances, but there should be many dry hours. Saturday looks to bring a few storms into the area with only a minor chance for severe weather. Sunday’s system looks to be a tad stronger signaling a better chance for a few severe storms. Once the front moves through we will be breezy and cooler by Monday with highs only in the 70s and 80s.

TODAY: Fog this morning followed by afternoon sun. High: 88º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening showers. High: 90º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: Woman charged after suspicious death in Rock Island
The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 kicks off Saturday

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Showers and storms south of I-80 Wednesday into Thursday
Temperatures will be cooler.
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy with rain possible, especially south of the QC
Showers and storms by evening?
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A few raindrops move in Wednesday afternoon/evening