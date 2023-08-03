Foggy start to Thursday before more sun this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Fog will linger in the area through about 10AM before sunny skies return to the area. The sunshine should be enough to get us back in the upper 80s with heat indices in the mid 90s. Friday will start out dry and sunny allowing quickly to warm into the 80s and 90s before showers and storms arrive late in the afternoon and early evening. This weekend will bring rain chances, but there should be many dry hours. Saturday looks to bring a few storms into the area with only a minor chance for severe weather. Sunday’s system looks to be a tad stronger signaling a better chance for a few severe storms. Once the front moves through we will be breezy and cooler by Monday with highs only in the 70s and 80s.

TODAY: Fog this morning followed by afternoon sun. High: 88º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening showers. High: 90º.

