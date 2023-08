DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton LumberKings beat the Burlington Bees 7-3 Wednesday night at NelsonCorp Field. Burlington will host Clinton for games on Thursday and Friday. Clinton will return home Saturday night to take on Illinois Valley in the regular season finale. The LumberKings will host a playoff game vs Quincy Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

