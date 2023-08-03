Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, ordered to pay over $39,000 in restitution

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman, who pleaded guilty to receiving over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim was ordered to pay restitution to the donors.

Madison Russo, 19, pleaded guilty in June to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A provision of the plea requires Russo to pay the victim restitution before or at the time of sentencing. Sentencing for Russo is set for Oct. 20, at the Scott County Courthouse, court records show.

Russo is ordered to pay a total of $39,385.79 with $36089.07 going to GoFundMe, court documents show.

Specifically, the Clerk shall accept and hold in trust payment, court documents show. A complete restitution order will be entered at the time of sentencing.

