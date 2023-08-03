Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Video and photos show the moments the ride stopped and workers helped guests off the train and onto the stairs roughly 200 feet in the air. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Roller coaster fans at Cedar Point were forced to evacuate from the top of a ride due to a malfunction on Monday.

Guests riding the Magnum XL-200 were forced off the ride when it broke down near the top of a hill. Video shows people climbing off the train and onto the stairs, roughly 200 feet in the air, and then make the long journey down the emergency steps.

A spokesperson for Cedar Point said the incident was part of a “standard ride stoppage” that caused the evacuation.

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was injured.

The Magnum XL-200 was the first in the world to top 200 feet. When it opened in 1989, it was also “the fastest and steepest complete-circuit coaster in the world,” with a speed of 72 mph, the park said.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

