Mississippi River Trail to close for construction in area

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Rive Trail is closed due to construction in the area.

The closure starts Aug. 3 and will be closed into September due to the demolition of the old I-74 bridge as it is adjacent to the trail, according to a media release.

At this time, the Iowa Department of Transportation has not announced when it plans to use controlled explosives to remove suspension cables and towers on the westbound bridge.

A detour route is in place to safely route pedestrians and cyclists around the construction, city officials said. The detour will generally use 12th Street, the newly constructed Urban Park Recreational Trail underneath the new I-74 Bridge, 15th Street, Grant Street, and 17th Street.

For more information contact Brent Morlok, City of Bettendorf Engineer at 563-344-4055 or bmorlok@bettendorf.org.

