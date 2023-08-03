New device to treat post-surgical pain offered by Trinity Pain Clinic

By Marcia Lense
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new, innovative procedure is available in the Quad Cities to help block and manage knee pain after surgery.

It’s called Iovera and Dr. Maruti Kari, pain specialist, is the only provider in the Quad City region to offer it, according to UnityPoint Health.

Not only does it help manage pain but reduces the need for opioid pain medication. It’s a short, in-office procedure. Patients are awake and can head on home right after. It also helps recovery by allowing patients to better participate in physical therapy following knee surgery. Right now, it is only available for use on the knees, but its use is expected to expand to other areas with more research.

For more information call (563) 742-6825 or visit https://www.unitypoint.org/find-a-service/pain-management.

