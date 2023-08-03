QCA teen to represent USA in hockey

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the last decade, 13-year-old Braeden Hunt of Blue Grass, Iowa, has put on his gear, laced up his skates, and taken to the ice to play the game of hockey. It’s a sport he says he enjoys many different aspects of.

“[My favorite part is] meeting new kids and different associations, even if you’re not playing for them. You still meet them, and a lot are nice. Some can be iffy,” Hunt said.

During games, you can catch Hunt between the pipes playing the position of goalie. It’s a job he says is not always easy to do.

“The hardest part is probably taking the blame on some games from different teams,” Hunt said.

His perseverance, though, has paid off. Hunt is one of two goalies selected to represent the United States at the Lions Cup in Prague by 200X85 and CCM, two of the more recognizable companies in youth hockey.

“I was kind of excited at first because it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Then as it has gotten closer, I’ve just gotten nervous. It’s gonna be close to bigger leagues,” Hunt said.

“I felt very proud and very excited for him. I mean, obviously, there is a nervous feeling, and seeing him and all of the hard work pay off,” said Chad Hunt, Braeden’s dad. “Eastern Europe hockey is probably a little different than Eastern Iowa hockey.”

It’s a moment Braeden said he is looking forward to.

“I would like to learn about the culture, the history and just to see the sites,” Braeden said.

He added he hopes to be a positive example for younger hockey players across Iowa.

“The harder you work, the better you will get. It all starts with just having fun,” Braeden said.

According to Braeden, this will be his first time out of the country. He and his family will leave for the Czech Republic on Aug. 5.

