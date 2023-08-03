Rock Island Police investigating shooting-death

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a shooting-death that happened on Wednesday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a shooting-death that happened on Wednesday morning.

Police say at approximately 1:49 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Sixth Street after receiving a report of an unconscious male with a gunshot wound who was inside the home. When officers arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, according to the media release from RIPD.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the RIPD at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

