Arrest made in connection to Louisa Co. break-ins

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in content to break-ins in Columbus Junction.

According to Louisa County deputies, a report of a man walking away from a cabin while they pulled up to it in the 19000 block of 140th Street, Columbus Junction was made on Aug. 3.

Deputies said the cabin, the one next to it and a camper had signs of forced entry with multiple items stolen or damaged. The man appeared to be living in one of the cabins for a brief time.

Deputies arrived on scene at 2:33 p.m. and were unable to locate the man. A k9 and drone were deployed but there was no location of the suspect.

Friday deputies said they had arrested a man in connection to the break-ins.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. If anyone has any information that may help in the investigation of this case is encouraged to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

