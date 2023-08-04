Cannabis shop getting $4 million upgrade

GALESBURG, Ill. {KWQC} – An Illinois dispensary is set to upgrade its’ store with a $4 million upgrade. The upgrades will open job opportunities once the work is completed.

Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Galesburg will be adding an additional 10,000 square feet to their location to be able to grow in-house cannabis with updated technology.

“Everything that’s grown here is under the Department of Ag rules so it’s going to be a safe product,” said Co-Owner, of Nature’s Treatment of Illinois, Trent Jacquin. “It’s not that you’re getting off the street not knowing, kind of thing, you might be getting off the street. So, it’ll be here, and it’s all inspected, everything, it’d be a good thing for the community.”

With the added space, Jacquin plans to create a kitchen space to infuse cookies and make different kind of edibles. The process is estimated to take 8 months, and once fully operating, jobs within the dispensary will be available.

“It’s going to be good for the community,” added Jacquin. “I mean, the jobs that we’re going to create here have benefits. “There’s going to be people that have moved to Galesburg because of this, more business here, the people that are going to be working here. They’re going to have benefits with their jobs. They’ll be able to hopefully rent and vice versa, buy their own house here, they’ll be spending more money in the community. It’s legal statewide now, so why not take advantage of it.”

According to Jacquin, there will be many positions and up to 30 jobs available once the construction is completed. He says that any position from a budtender, bud trimmers, and even infusers along with the multiple opportunities and the benefits that will follow.

With the introduction of modern technology being incorporated, Jacquin wants to get the absolute most out of the plant, down to each oil drip.

“We’re doing ethanol and co2 extraction here to get the best quality and as much distillate out of product from the plant as possible,” added Jacquin. “So that’s going to be a big plus. So, we’ll be able to sell that to other dispensaries as well for them to infuse their own products. It’s a really good technique to get all the possible oils out of the plants and we’re going to be doing that here so that’s a new technology that we’re excited about.”

The Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax act, which legalized and regulates the product, took effect at the start of 2020.

