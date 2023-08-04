CASA Program: Volunteers Needed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kaelly Pandey Program Coordinator at the CASA Program discusses the program’s mission which is to equip volunteers from the community to advocate for children in the foster care system.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).

Pandey says that a common misconception is that volunteers need to have experience or a certification in social work or child care, and that isn’t the case.

The CASA Program will offer an in-depth training for volunteers, Pandey added.

Here’s what CASA does:

Works to make a child’s voice heard in court

Protects child’s safety and well-being in and out of the court room

Works to make sure children will be place in a safe and loving home

Maintains child’s rights to privacy

Listens to the child and helps support their needs

CASA Training:

Volunteers will receive all necessary training

Courtroom procedure, social service system, juvenile court

Understanding family dynamics and development of children

Apply to be a CASA Volunteer:

