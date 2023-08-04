CASA Program: Volunteers Needed
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kaelly Pandey Program Coordinator at the CASA Program discusses the program’s mission which is to equip volunteers from the community to advocate for children in the foster care system.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).
Pandey says that a common misconception is that volunteers need to have experience or a certification in social work or child care, and that isn’t the case.
The CASA Program will offer an in-depth training for volunteers, Pandey added.
Here’s what CASA does:
- Works to make a child’s voice heard in court
- Protects child’s safety and well-being in and out of the court room
- Works to make sure children will be place in a safe and loving home
- Maintains child’s rights to privacy
- Listens to the child and helps support their needs
CASA Training:
- Volunteers will receive all necessary training
- Courtroom procedure, social service system, juvenile court
- Understanding family dynamics and development of children
Apply to be a CASA Volunteer:
- Rock Island County- ForEveryChild.org/CASA
- Scott County- ChildAdvocacy.Iowa.gov
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.