Clinton LumberKings thriving in Prospect League

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been another great season for the Clinton LumberKings. The team is heading to the playoffs and fans are packing the stands.

“We’ve had a great following all year long. All the last three years since the divorce from Major League Baseball so it’s important for us and our fans” said General Manager Ted Tornow.

The LumberKings are leading the Prospect League in attendance this season

“It didn’t really surprise me Joey I kind of knew deep down through thick and thin I mean we could have four inches of snow and we’d still have a good crowd out here. We kept everything the same and that was important because if there’s any major change you know people don’t like change. The refreshments are still cold and the foods hot, good baseball and that’s all that matters.”

The LumberKings have had nearly 80 thousand fans through the gates this season. Close to three thousand per game averaging nearly three times more fans than over half the league.

“I think it lends itself to the fact that we’re community owned. So half the people in there have an inherant share in the ballclub either financially, emotionally, family you name it.”

Great fan support and a great product on the field.

“People said you’re gonna have a down play in talent and I said not really so last year Tommy Specht our right fielder was drafted by the Texas Rangers and he’s in their camp. This year Jared Simpson, Clinton product, University of Iowa, 8th round by the Washington Nationals. Jay Beshears, a player that we had in 2021 drafted by the Padres.”

This Sunday the LumberKings will host a playoff game for the first time since 2019. A fitting reward for a fan base that never waivered. Sunday’s playoff game is scheduled to start at 2:00.

