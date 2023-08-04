Clinton LumberKings thriving in Prospect League

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been another great season for the Clinton LumberKings. The team is heading to the playoffs and fans are packing the stands.

“We’ve had a great following all year long. All the last three years since the divorce from Major League Baseball so it’s important for us and our fans” said General Manager Ted Tornow.

The LumberKings are leading the Prospect League in attendance this season

“It didn’t really surprise me Joey I kind of knew deep down through thick and thin I mean we could have four inches of snow and we’d still have a good crowd out here. We kept everything the same and that was important because if there’s any major change you know people don’t like change. The refreshments are still cold and the foods hot, good baseball and that’s all that matters.”

The LumberKings have had nearly 80 thousand fans through the gates this season. Close to three thousand per game averaging nearly three times more fans than over half the league.

“I think it lends itself to the fact that we’re community owned. So half the people in there have an inherant share in the ballclub either financially, emotionally, family you name it.”

Great fan support and a great product on the field.

“People said you’re gonna have a down play in talent and I said not really so last year Tommy Specht our right fielder was drafted by the Texas Rangers and he’s in their camp. This year Jared Simpson, Clinton product, University of Iowa, 8th round by the Washington Nationals. Jay Beshears, a player that we had in 2021 drafted by the Padres.”

This Sunday the LumberKings will host a playoff game for the first time since 2019. A fitting reward for a fan base that never waivered. Sunday’s playoff game is scheduled to start at 2:00.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: Woman charged after suspicious death in Rock Island
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 kicks off Saturday

Latest News

Lumberkings beat Bees 7-3
LumberKings beat Bees 7-3
QCA teen to represent the United States
Quad City area teen to represent USA in hockey
Clinton Lumberkings
Lumberkings take down Cornbelters
Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting