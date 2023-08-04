Davenport man pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal 2020 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the August 2020 death of Jeramie Shorter outside a Davenport funeral home.

Nuemonei Trevonne Lasater, 27, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.

Lasater filed a written plea on July 31 to charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony, and interference with official acts-firearm, a Class D felony.

Wednesday a written plea agreement was filed. According to the agreement, Laster will agree that a sentencing enhancement; i.e. minimum sentence, applies to the voluntary manslaughter and intimidation charges.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors and the defense agree to recommend consecutive sentences on all counts for a total of 30 years, 10 of which he would need to serve before he is eligible for parole.

He also will be required to pay $150,000 to Shorter’s heirs, court records show.

According to Davenport police, on Aug. 1, 2020, about 11:30 a.m., the Scott County Emergency Communication Center started receiving 911 calls about a reported disturbance at Weerts Funeral Home on Jersey Ridge Road.

Police said callers reported a man in the lot with a handgun, and reported that one person had been shot.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., police said the suspect, identified as Laster, was located in the area of W. 15th Street and fled from officers. He was pursued on foot, and taken into custody a short while later.

Laster was originally charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, and interference with official acts with a weapon.

According to police, Jeramie Shorter was attending a visitation at the funeral home for his son. An obituary on the funeral home’s page said the services were for an 8-year-old boy who died following his fight with cancer.

