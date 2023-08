DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heather Aaronson Figge Art Museum Gallery Interpretation and Engagement Coordinator joins Morgan to talk about the museum’s upcoming birthday.

The Figge’s birthday is August 6 and also ‘Free Family Day’ from noon to 5 p.m.

Figge Art Museum Information:

Address- 225 West Second Street

Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org

